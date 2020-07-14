MediBloc [ERC20] Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, DEx.top and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.04933412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Cashierest, DEx.top, CPDAX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kryptono and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

