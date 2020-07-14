McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for approximately 2.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

