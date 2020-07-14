McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after buying an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,656,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $164.73. 9,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,463. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

