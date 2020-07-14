McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $42,752,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 91,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

