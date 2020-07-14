McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,317,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8,561.7% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,938. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

