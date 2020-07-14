McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 14,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

