McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $21.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,490.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,015. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,442.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,362.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

