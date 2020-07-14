McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,062. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

