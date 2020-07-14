McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in FedEx by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,541. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,800 shares of company stock worth $23,361,558. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

