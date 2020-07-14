McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $110.91. 52,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,820. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

