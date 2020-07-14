McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 4.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.35. 22,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

