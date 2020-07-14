McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $604,447,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $179.50. 126,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

