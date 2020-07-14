McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.18. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.17 and a 200 day moving average of $503.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

