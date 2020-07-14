McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 936 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 6.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Xilinx worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock worth $1,517,028 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.61. 447,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,887. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

