McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

DIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.85. 129,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

