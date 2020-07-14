McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,187. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.