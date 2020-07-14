Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,418 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 464,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 32,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.99.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

