Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

