Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded to Hold by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at about $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
