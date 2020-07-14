Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded to Hold by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at about $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

