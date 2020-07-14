Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Achieves $3.48 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $124,384.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00473826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank, HADAX, CoinEgg, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

