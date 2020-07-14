Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.25. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,384 shares of company stock worth $199,225,900. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

