Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of MLM opened at $210.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

