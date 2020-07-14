Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRTN stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.99. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,832.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

