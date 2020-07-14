Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $211.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

