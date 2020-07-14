Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

