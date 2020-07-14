Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $48,000 in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

UN stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.