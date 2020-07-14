Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 162 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $322.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $329.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.