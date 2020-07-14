MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

MKTX stock opened at $517.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.74 and its 200-day moving average is $412.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

