ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:MAN opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

