MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of MAG opened at $14.43 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

