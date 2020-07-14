MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.43 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

