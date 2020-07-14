Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

