LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $11,848,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.