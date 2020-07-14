LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

AAPL stock opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average of $305.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

