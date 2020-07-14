LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,512.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,442.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,362.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

