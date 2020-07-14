Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $355.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $305.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.