LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,476,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.