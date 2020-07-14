LPL Financial Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $76.07 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.