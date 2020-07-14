Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Cfra raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $140.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

