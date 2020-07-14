Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $136.28. 42,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,839. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.