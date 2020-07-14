Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. 48,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,839. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

