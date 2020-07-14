Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

