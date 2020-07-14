Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $57,664,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

