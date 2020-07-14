Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $94,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

