Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $78,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,149 shares of company stock worth $14,201,576. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

