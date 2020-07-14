Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,204,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $164.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.