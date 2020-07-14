Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

