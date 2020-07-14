Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 150,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,351,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,868.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.18 and a 200 day moving average of $359.01. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB increased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

