Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $675,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

