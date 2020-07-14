Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,681.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,209.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

